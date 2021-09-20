Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TGP opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. Analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

