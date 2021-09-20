Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $405.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

