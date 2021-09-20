Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 97.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

