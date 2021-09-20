Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 36.0% in August

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMSNY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of TMSNY opened at $144.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.86. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.