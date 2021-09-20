Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347,894 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $289,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

