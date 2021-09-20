Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is Grace Capital’s 3rd Largest Position

Grace Capital decreased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 4.2% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grace Capital owned about 0.05% of Texas Pacific Land worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,300.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,402.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,493.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.