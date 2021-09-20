TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,536 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of TFI International worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock opened at $113.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

