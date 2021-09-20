The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,260 shares of company stock worth $37,395,889. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.35. 24,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

