The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $22,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 513,260 shares of company stock valued at $37,395,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.76. 107,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

