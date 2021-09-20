The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BTOOY opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. B2W – Companhia Digital has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

B2W – Companhia Digital Company Profile

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

