The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BTOOY opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. B2W – Companhia Digital has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.86.
B2W – Companhia Digital Company Profile
