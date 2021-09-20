The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.