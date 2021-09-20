The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Update

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 230,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 614,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $68.53. 150,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

