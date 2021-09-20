The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 107.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.55 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

