The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $44,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Kroger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,631 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

KR stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.