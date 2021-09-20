The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Purchases $201,649.85 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MIDD stock opened at $172.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in The Middleby by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

