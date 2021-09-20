The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.28. 15,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

Several research analysts have commented on SGPYY shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

