The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.28. 15,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.91. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SGPYY shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.