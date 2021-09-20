The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Cut to $78.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Timken has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.25.

The Timken stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 72.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 890,914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $49,386,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 181.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,380,000 after purchasing an additional 591,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

