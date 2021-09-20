The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $183.47 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a PE ratio of 300.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

