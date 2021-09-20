The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 359,636 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of The Walt Disney worth $923,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $180.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.13. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $327.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

