Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of THO opened at $109.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

