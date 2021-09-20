Thor Industries, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.50 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THO. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Thor Industries stock opened at $109.91 on Monday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

