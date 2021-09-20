Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $130.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on THO. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. raised Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Thor Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 48.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Thor Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

