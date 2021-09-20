Throne (THN) Trading Down 6% This Week

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Throne has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Throne has a market capitalization of $594,861.60 and $18,501.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00005053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00173202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00110560 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.62 or 0.06800683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.78 or 1.00179640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $336.50 or 0.00779278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

