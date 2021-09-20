Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of TLRY opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 121.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 473.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tilray by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

