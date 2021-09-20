Tobam Boosts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Tobam increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com stock opened at $294.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.73.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $4,961,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,258 shares of company stock worth $60,857,211 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

