Tobam Buys New Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.81 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

