Tobam Sells 1,389 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,319,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

