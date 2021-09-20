Tobam Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tobam reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 80.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 239.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,592.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,596.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,486.05.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

