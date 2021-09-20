TOP Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $306,784.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00127083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047369 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.