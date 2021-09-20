TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 282.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.16% of TopBuild worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $225.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.50 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

