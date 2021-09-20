Tornado Cash Market Cap Hits $74.70 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $67.92 or 0.00144150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $74.70 million and $12.50 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00069873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00119747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00174752 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.82 or 0.06914199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,148.21 or 1.00064359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00835645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

