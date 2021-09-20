Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

MHK opened at $181.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average is $197.98. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

