Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.19 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

