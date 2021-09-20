Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,569 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NYSE LW opened at $61.57 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

