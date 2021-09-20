Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,335 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,869,000 after buying an additional 49,245 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 73,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

