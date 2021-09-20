Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,521 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $187.56 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $191.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average of $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

