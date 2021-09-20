Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,250 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $503.54 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

