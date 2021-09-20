TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,564 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 950.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 645,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after acquiring an additional 581,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

NYSE TTE traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $43.62. 44,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.7843 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 157.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

