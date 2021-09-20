Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $207.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.57. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $210.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

