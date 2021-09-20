Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,398 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 728% compared to the typical volume of 773 call options.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,654. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.