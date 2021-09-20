Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 41.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $404,014.13 and approximately $2,055.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00055749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00125255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045276 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

