Treat DAO Price Tops $3.41 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.41 or 0.00007402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $81,363.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00069516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00117725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00173993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.72 or 0.06977073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.05 or 0.99954116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.98 or 0.00833622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

