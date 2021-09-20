Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Shares of TRT opened at $4.44 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.