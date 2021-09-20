Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.46% of Triple-S Management worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 35.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 4.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 88.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $834.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.