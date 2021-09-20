Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to post sales of $377.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.14 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $481.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,846,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Triumph Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,241,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 2,568,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

