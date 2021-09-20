Truegame 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,111.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $73,360.23 and $3,111.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00119775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.