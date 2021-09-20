Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

NYSE:TFC traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 169,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

