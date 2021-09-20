Truist Securiti Comments on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $497.52 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $245.76 and a one year high of $505.82. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,004 shares of company stock valued at $31,943,342. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.