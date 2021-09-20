Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

TUWOY opened at $0.29 on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

