Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.